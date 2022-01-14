Board of ASM Technologies approves payment terms and call structure for rights issue

-
At meeting held on 14 January 2022The Board of ASM Technologies at its meeting held on 14 January 2022 has approved filing of Draft Letter of Offer with revised payment terms and call structure with BSE for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of partly paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each (equity shares) to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on a Rights basis, on such terms and at such price and ratio as may be decided by the Board at a later date, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently), for an amount aggregating upto Rs 11.5 crore, subject to receipt of in-principle approval of BSE.
