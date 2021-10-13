Revolt to expand dealership network in three major cities ahead of festive season

RattanIndia backed Revolt, India's market leader in electric motorcycles is all set to expand its dealership network ahead of this festive season. The Company will open its new dealerships in three major cities i.e Bangalore, Jaipur and Surat on 18, 25 and 28 October respectively.

With starting operations in these three new cities, Revolt will have footprint across nine major Indian cities. The Company is working to expand its its pan-India network even further in the coming months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)