Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Tata Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2021.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd crashed 4.51% to Rs 3870.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14638 shares in the past one month.
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd tumbled 4.10% to Rs 66.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51097 shares in the past one month.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd lost 4.03% to Rs 654.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94284 shares in the past one month.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shed 3.77% to Rs 137.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18334 shares in the past one month.
Tata Communications Ltd plummeted 3.76% to Rs 1113.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70260 shares in the past one month.
