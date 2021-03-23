Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Beardsell Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2021.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Beardsell Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2021.

Best Agrolife Ltd crashed 13.30% to Rs 442.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29675 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd lost 10.11% to Rs 20. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6381 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd tumbled 5.72% to Rs 186.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd slipped 5.46% to Rs 35.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd pared 5.44% to Rs 8.69. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2816 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)