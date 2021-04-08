Hester Bio soars after agreement with ICAR-IVRI for two vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Hester Biosciences Nepal launches Live Thermo-tolerant PPR Vaccine
Hester Biosciences gains on launching Live Thermo-tolerant PPR Vaccine
Hester to produce and commercialize Classical Swine Fever Vaccine and Sheep Pox Vaccine
Triveni Turbine Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Hester Biosciences standalone net profit rises 16.57% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Hester Biosciences jumped 8.79% to Rs 2190 after the company signed agreement with ICAR-IVRI (Indian Council Of Agri Research - Indian Veterinary Research Institute) for classical swine fever & sheep pox vaccines.
In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company said that the agreements are for acquiring technologies for the production and commercialisation of classical swine fever vaccine & sheep pox vaccine.
The technologies were developed by ICAR-IVRI and the commercialization of the technologies was facilitated by Agrinnovate India, a company owned by Department of Agricultural, Research & Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India.
Both the vaccines have been extensively tested by IVRI for safety and potency and have been found to provide 100% protection.
Classical swine fever vaccine has been found to induce protective immunity up to 24 months. Sheep pox vaccine has been found to induce protective immunity up to 48 months.
The vaccines hope to prevent economic losses in swine and sheep farming in India. Hester has targeted to launch both the vaccines commercially in approximately 8 months.
"The swine population in India is estimated to be 9.06 million (90 lacs). The sheep population in India is estimated to be 74.26 million (7.42 crores). With a focus on livestock as a source of income, the over-all population of swine and sheep is expected to grow rapidly thereby increasing the demand for vaccines," the company said in a statement.
Hester Biosciences is engaged in manufacturing of poultry vaccines and large animal vaccines, and trading of poultry health products and large animal health products. Its segments include poultry division and large animal division.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.20% to Rs 12.35 crore on a 12.23% increase in net sales to Rs 56.89 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU