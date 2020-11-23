Hester Biosciences Nepal launches Live Thermo-tolerant PPR Vaccine

Hester Biosciences Nepal has successfully developed and launched its Live Thermo-tolerant PPR (Peste Des Petits) Vaccine - Nigerian 75/1 Strain, under the brand name Live Thermovac PPR Vaccine.

Hester Nepal recently got the regulatory approval and marketing authorisation from Department of Drug Administration (DDA), Nepal, for its commercial production and marketing. The vaccine has also been tested for thermo-stability and has received a quality certification from The Pan African Veterinary Centre of the African Union (AU-PANVAC).

Hester is now geared up for commercial production and marketing of its thermo-tolerant PPR vaccine from December 2020.

The vaccine will be available in packs of 25, 50 and 100 doses.

PPR or Small Ruminant Plague is a disease of sheep and goat, with a significant impact on the livelihoods and food security of small livestock keepers across the globe, wherein 1.44 billion small ruminants are at risk and on an average 30 million animals are affected annually.

As most of the small ruminant keepers are in rural areas, the thermo-tolerant characteristic of this vaccine will ensure safe delivery of a stable vaccine in remote areas of the world where cold chain maintenance is a challenge. The thermo-tolerant vaccine could overcome the last-mile-delivery challenges.

