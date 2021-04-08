National Peroxide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

National Fertilizer Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd and Eveready Industries India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2021.

National Peroxide Ltd surged 12.34% to Rs 2583 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 47504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21091 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd spiked 12.12% to Rs 61.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 8.34. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd added 9.90% to Rs 263.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd spurt 9.67% to Rs 300.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68994 shares in the past one month.

