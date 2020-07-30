Flora Corporation standalone net profit rises 2666.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.36% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of Flora Corporation rose 2666.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.36% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.67% to Rs 30.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.6935.0630.74144.148.570.140.130.140.840.060.050.290.830.0400.250.830.0300.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)