Flora Corporation standalone net profit rises 2666.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.36% to Rs 9.69 croreNet profit of Flora Corporation rose 2666.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.36% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.67% to Rs 30.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.6935.06 -72 30.74144.14 -79 OPM %8.570.14 -0.130.14 - PBDT0.840.06 1300 0.050.29 -83 PBT0.830.04 1975 00.25 -100 NP0.830.03 2667 00.18 -100
