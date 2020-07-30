JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter
Business Standard

Flora Corporation standalone net profit rises 2666.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 72.36% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of Flora Corporation rose 2666.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.36% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.67% to Rs 30.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.6935.06 -72 30.74144.14 -79 OPM %8.570.14 -0.130.14 - PBDT0.840.06 1300 0.050.29 -83 PBT0.830.04 1975 00.25 -100 NP0.830.03 2667 00.18 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 11:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU