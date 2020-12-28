Lupin gains on launcing Meloxicam capsules in US

-
ALSO READ
Lupin launches Meloxicam Capsules
Cipla partners with Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market three new oral anti-diabetic drugs
AstraZeneca Pharma India to launch cancer drug
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Sirolimus Tablets
Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules
-
Lupin rose 0.91% to Rs 985 after the drug major announced the launch of Meloxicam capsules, 5 mg, and 10 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration.The product is the generic equivalent of Vivlodex capsules of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc., and indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain. Meloxicam capsules had an annual sales of approximately $11 million in the US (IQVIA MAT October 2020).
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.
The drug major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 211 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3781.80 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU