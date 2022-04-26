Volumes spurt at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52749 shares

PVR Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, SIS Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 April 2022.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52749 shares. The stock rose 14.82% to Rs.228.55. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

PVR Ltd notched up volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33271 shares. The stock slipped 1.28% to Rs.1,709.45. Volumes stood at 28044 shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd notched up volume of 12311 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2454 shares. The stock slipped 90.04% to Rs.447.85. Volumes stood at 2818 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 10768 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3185 shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.688.45. Volumes stood at 3465 shares in the last session.

SIS Ltd saw volume of 16013 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5502 shares. The stock increased 4.25% to Rs.524.70. Volumes stood at 6594 shares in the last session.

