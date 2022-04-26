Volumes spurt at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52749 shares
PVR Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, SIS Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 April 2022.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52749 shares. The stock rose 14.82% to Rs.228.55. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.
PVR Ltd notched up volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33271 shares. The stock slipped 1.28% to Rs.1,709.45. Volumes stood at 28044 shares in the last session.
Saregama India Ltd notched up volume of 12311 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2454 shares. The stock slipped 90.04% to Rs.447.85. Volumes stood at 2818 shares in the last session.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 10768 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3185 shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.688.45. Volumes stood at 3465 shares in the last session.
SIS Ltd saw volume of 16013 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5502 shares. The stock increased 4.25% to Rs.524.70. Volumes stood at 6594 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU