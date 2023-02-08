Intellect announces collaboration with Amazon Web Services

-
Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which will accelerate Intellect's Go-To-Market strategy around co-build, co-market, and co-sell for IntellectAI, the insurance and wealth line of business, with Artificial Intelligence products designed for commercial underwriting, wealth and capital markets.
With this collaboration, Intellect will work closely with AWS to bring AWS's innovation and emerging technology directly to their customers. This will entail comprehensive and dedicated support from AWS across technology and strategy as well as an increased level of collaboration between the sales teams of both organizations.
These joint go-to-market initiatives will help commercial insurers, Managing General Agents (MGAs), and brokers streamline and automate their underwriting. With IntellectAI's end-to-end underwriting platform, Intellect Xponent, an AWS Financial Services Competency partner on the AWS Partner Network (APN), this collaboration will enable IntellectAI to now offer the latest access, innovation and collaboration to its customers.
