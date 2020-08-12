Metropolis Healthcare allots 2.47 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Metropolis Healthcare has allotted 2,47,264 equity shares of Rs 2 each under ESOS.

Consequent, upon the allotment of the aforesaid shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 10,13,63,324 consisting of 5,06,81,662 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 10,18,57,852 consisting of Equity Shares of 5,09,28,926 of Rs. 2/- each.

