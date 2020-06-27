JUST IN
V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
High Energy Batteries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.81% to Rs 9.70 crore

Net loss of High Energy Batteries (India) reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.81% to Rs 9.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1172.73% to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 61.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.7012.90 -25 61.1745.85 33 OPM %15.6728.91 -25.2715.73 - PBDT0.211.74 -88 9.971.81 451 PBT-0.111.42 PL 8.810.57 1446 NP-0.211.07 PL 5.600.44 1173

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 17:49 IST

