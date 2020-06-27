Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 299.78 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 48.41% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 299.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 380.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.45% to Rs 20.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 1209.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1360.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

