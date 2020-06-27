JUST IN
Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2020 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 299.78 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 48.41% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 299.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 380.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.45% to Rs 20.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 1209.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1360.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales299.78380.40 -21 1209.621360.42 -11 OPM %4.835.38 -4.905.50 - PBDT6.8113.98 -51 30.4346.30 -34 PBT4.7712.69 -62 23.8640.99 -42 NP4.218.16 -48 20.3927.35 -25

Sat, June 27 2020. 17:33 IST

