High Ground Enterprise standalone net profit declines 55.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 45.52% to Rs 68.71 croreNet profit of High Ground Enterprise declined 55.81% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.52% to Rs 68.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 126.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales68.71126.12 -46 OPM %8.516.91 -PBDT3.667.01 -48 PBT3.046.71 -55 NP1.944.39 -56
