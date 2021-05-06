Hikal hits the roof after Q4 PAT spurts 108% YoY to Rs 51 cr

-
ALSO READ
Hikal hits the roof after 10-year multi product deal
Deepak Nitrite Q3 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 216 cr
Granules India gets USFDA nod for potassium chloride capsules
Aurobindo Pharma tumbles after details of USFDA warning letter to unit
Solara Active Pharma board OKs amalgamation of Aurore, Empyrean and Hydra with co
-
Hikal hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 345 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 108.1% to Rs 50.92 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 24.47 crore in Q4 FY20.
Total revenue from operations increased by 40.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 532.46 crore during the quarter.
On the segmental front, revenue from pharmaceuticals was Rs 297.68 crore (up 31.5% YoY) while that from crop protection business was Rs 234.78 crore (up 53.8% YoY) in the fourth quarter.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 was at Rs 80.61 crore, up by 113.7% from Rs 37.72 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company posted 57.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.15 crore on 14.1% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,720.44 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for the financial year 2020-21.
Hikal is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract research activities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU