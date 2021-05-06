Hikal hits the roof after Q4 PAT spurts 108% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Hikal hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 345 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 108.1% to Rs 50.92 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 24.47 crore in Q4 FY20.

Total revenue from operations increased by 40.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 532.46 crore during the quarter.

On the segmental front, revenue from pharmaceuticals was Rs 297.68 crore (up 31.5% YoY) while that from crop protection business was Rs 234.78 crore (up 53.8% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 was at Rs 80.61 crore, up by 113.7% from Rs 37.72 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company posted 57.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.15 crore on 14.1% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,720.44 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for the financial year 2020-21.

Hikal is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract research activities.

