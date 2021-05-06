Volumes jump at Aarti Drugs Ltd counter

Aarti Drugs Ltd saw volume of 69.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares

Coforge Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 May 2021.

Aarti Drugs Ltd saw volume of 69.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.41% to Rs.796.30. Volumes stood at 2.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd recorded volume of 49.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.50% to Rs.3,370.15. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd clocked volume of 43087 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4255 shares. The stock gained 2.50% to Rs.5,585.00. Volumes stood at 5729 shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 37.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.96% to Rs.650.50. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 23.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.27% to Rs.567.00. Volumes stood at 6.01 lakh shares in the last session.

