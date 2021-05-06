Sundram Fasteners Q4 PAT climbs 178% YoY

Sundram Fasteners reported 178% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 130.02 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 46.80 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,079.25 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 as against Rs 719.60 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 50%. Profit before tax stood at Rs 172.86 crore in Q4 FY21, up by 132% from Rs 74.52 crore in Q4 FY20.

The domestic sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were at Rs 713.16 crore as against Rs 447.68 crore during the previous year, recording a growth of 59% on the back of an increase in domestic demand.

The export sales for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 were at Rs 337.21 crore as against Rs 253.82 crore, posting an increase of 33%.

The EBITDA for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 was at Rs 212.49 crore as against Rs 121.33 crore during the same period in the previous year, showing an increase of 75%. The company has posted and sustained a higher EBITDA % on revenue from operations at 19.7% as against 16.9%. This has been due to stringent cost control measures and improvement in operational efficiency.

The finance cost for the quarter ended 31 March 2021, after accounting for exchange variation, was at Rs 3.41 crore, as against Rs 11.06 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The reduction in finance costs was due to a reduction in borrowings on account of efficient working capital management and lower interest costs.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported 164% increase in net profit to Rs 140.80 crore on 53.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,273.10 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Sundram Fasteners posted 11% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 362.71 crore on 2% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 3,644.29 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company incurred Rs 140 crore towards capital expenditure as a part of capacity expansion of existing lines of business. The capital expenditure was incurred to augment capacities for meeting the increase in the volume of business and tandem with production plans of key customers.

The company has decided to pay a second interim dividend of Rs 3.40 per share. No final dividend has been recommended by the board.

Sundram Fasteners, part of the TVS Group, is engaged primarily in manufacture and sale of bolts and nuts, water and oil pumps, sintered products, cold extruded components, hot and warm forged parts, radiator caps and other parts which largely have applications in automobile industry.

The scrip rose 0.10% to Rs 728.50 on the BSE.

