Sakthi Sugars Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd and Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2021.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd crashed 9.23% to Rs 12.89 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86177 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd tumbled 8.21% to Rs 13.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 420 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd lost 7.19% to Rs 327.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 531 shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd plummeted 7.02% to Rs 24.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd slipped 6.59% to Rs 157.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36649 shares in the past one month.

