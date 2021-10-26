RPSG Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd and Canara Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 October 2021.

RPSG Ventures Ltd crashed 5.17% to Rs 802 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11513 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd lost 4.78% to Rs 52.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 4.37% to Rs 2949.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9199 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd plummeted 3.40% to Rs 278.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank shed 3.17% to Rs 195.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

