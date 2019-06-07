Standard Surfactants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Galaxy Surfactants standalone net profit rises 29.53% in the December 2018 quarter
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 1.28% in the December 2018 quarter
Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter
Volumes jump at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter
Galaxy Surfactants sizzles after robust Q4 result
-
Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 28.12 croreNet loss of Standard Surfactants reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.43% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 117.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.1230.31 -7 117.2487.09 35 OPM %0.501.48 -2.292.86 - PBDT0.160.59 -73 1.691.47 15 PBT0.050.46 -89 1.241.00 24 NP-0.030.60 PL 0.830.97 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU