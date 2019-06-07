JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sparc Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Standard Surfactants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 28.12 crore

Net loss of Standard Surfactants reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.43% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 117.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.1230.31 -7 117.2487.09 35 OPM %0.501.48 -2.292.86 - PBDT0.160.59 -73 1.691.47 15 PBT0.050.46 -89 1.241.00 24 NP-0.030.60 PL 0.830.97 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU