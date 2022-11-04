Himachal Pradesh polls to be held on Nov 12

The election result to the 68-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December.
A total of 55,74,793 electors will cast their vote in this year's assembly election.
A total of 7,881 polling booths have been set-up by the poll body to conduct smooth polling process in the state.
The term of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly will expire on 8 January 2023.
