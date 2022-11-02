ED summons Jharkhand CM for questioning in illegal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, 3 November 2022, for recording his statement in connection with an illegal mining case.

According to the media reports, the agency has asked Soren to appear before the investigating team in Ranchi.

In the same case, ED had earlier arrested three accused persons, including Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra.

The money laundering probe was initiated based on a First Information Report registered at the Barharwa police station in Jharkhand's Sahibganj against Mishra and others.

The agency claims to have detected proceeds of alleged crime worth over Rs 100 crore so far.

Earlier, ED had conducted searches at 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa resulting in seizure of various incriminating documents and Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash on 8 July 2022. During this search operation, ED also seized five stone crushers that were being illegally operated from the site and also five illegal firearm cartridges.

