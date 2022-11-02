Bye-election in six states to take place on 3 Nov

The bye-election for seven assembly constituencies in six states will be held on Thursday, 3 November 2022.

The constituencies are Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The counting of votes will be held on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

In Andheri East, the bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year.

Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray fielded Latke's wife, Rutuja Latke for the seat.

On 16th October, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to withdraw its candidate from the assembly by-election after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar sought the unopposed election of Rutuja Latke from the seat to show reverence to her husband and the deceased MLA, Ramesh Latke.

