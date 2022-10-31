NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday (31 October 2022).

He was reportedly suffering from a severe bout of cough.

The NCP supremo will be discharged from the hospital on 2 November 2022 evening. He will travel to Shirdi on 3 November 2022 and will attend an NCP seminar scheduled on 4 and 5 November 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)