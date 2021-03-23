Mahindra Defence Systems bags Rs 1056 cr contract from Ministry of Defence

For supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to Indian Army

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that providing boost to Make in India', Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems (MDSL) for supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to the Indian Army, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore, in New Delhi on 22 March 2021. The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. These combat vehicles are extremely agile with all round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments which are required to operate this weapon platform in the operational area.

