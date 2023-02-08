Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 136.40% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 20.58 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International rose 136.40% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.5819.15 7 OPM %34.3118.75 -PBDT7.074.90 44 PBT5.392.28 136 NP5.392.28 136
