Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 136.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 20.58 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 136.40% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.5819.1534.3118.757.074.905.392.285.392.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)