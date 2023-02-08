JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 136.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 20.58 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 136.40% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.5819.15 7 OPM %34.3118.75 -PBDT7.074.90 44 PBT5.392.28 136 NP5.392.28 136

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU