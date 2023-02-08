ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 7.02% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 109.29% to Rs 13.52 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India declined 7.02% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 109.29% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.526.46 109 OPM %5.5511.76 -PBDT0.760.78 -3 PBT0.520.55 -5 NP0.530.57 -7
