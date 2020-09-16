Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and Take Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd soared 9.83% to Rs 22.35 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd surged 9.51% to Rs 284.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9212 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd spiked 8.96% to Rs 86.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd exploded 7.73% to Rs 182.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11516 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd spurt 7.23% to Rs 49.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

