Himatsingka Seide reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.09% to Rs 434.60 crore

Net loss of Himatsingka Seide reported to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 48.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.09% to Rs 434.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 690.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.27% to Rs 13.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 2357.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2617.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

