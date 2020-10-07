Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 240.43 points or 2.83% at 8269.2 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 8.81%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.21%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.62%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.6%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.84%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.48%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.42%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.08%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.5%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 311.29 or 0.79% at 39885.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.4 points or 0.65% at 11737.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 40.24 points or 0.27% at 15070.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.99 points or 0.46% at 4987.67.

On BSE,1004 shares were trading in green, 1529 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

