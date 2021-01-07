Hind Rectifiers Ltd Falls 1.38%

Hind Rectifiers Ltd has added 8.66% over last one month compared to 10.79% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.15% rise in the SENSEX

Hind Rectifiers Ltd lost 1.38% today to trade at Rs 171.3. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.41% to quote at 25084.18. The index is up 10.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd decreased 0.78% and Mindtree Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 59.83 % over last one year compared to the 18.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd has added 8.66% over last one month compared to 10.79% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5449 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19044 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 269.95 on 06 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 89.65 on 25 Mar 2020.

