Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 66.24 points or 1.83% at 3687.29 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Excel Industries Ltd (up 9.62%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 7.82%),J K Cements Ltd (up 6.8%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 6.48%),Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 5.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were India Glycols Ltd (up 5.33%), Greenpanel Industries Ltd (up 4.99%), NCL Industries Ltd (up 4.78%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.69%), and Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 4.48%).

On the other hand, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (down 2.35%), Vinati Organics Ltd (down 1.64%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 252.75 or 0.52% at 48426.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.45 points or 0.49% at 14215.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.75 points or 1.22% at 18841.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 81.24 points or 1.31% at 6282.15.

On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 460 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

