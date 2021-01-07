Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 67.36 points or 2.67% at 2585.65 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 5.61%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 5.04%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 4.43%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 4.01%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.16%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.47%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.76%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.75%), and DLF Ltd (up 1.64%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 252.75 or 0.52% at 48426.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.45 points or 0.49% at 14215.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.75 points or 1.22% at 18841.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 81.24 points or 1.31% at 6282.15.

On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 460 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

