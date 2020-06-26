Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit declines 58.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.20% to Rs 77.89 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 58.27% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.20% to Rs 77.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.74% to Rs 18.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 299.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

