Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit declines 58.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.20% to Rs 77.89 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers declined 58.27% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.20% to Rs 77.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.74% to Rs 18.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 299.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales77.8983.93 -7 299.62255.14 17 OPM %7.4210.41 -12.409.92 - PBDT4.077.29 -44 30.3118.92 60 PBT2.936.62 -56 26.2416.20 62 NP2.074.96 -58 18.4811.79 57
