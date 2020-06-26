IGC Industries standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of IGC Industries declined 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.23% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 0.020.53 -96 OPM %-350.00-320.00 --5850.00-39.62 - PBDT0.10-0.16 LP -1.00-0.22 -355 PBT0.10-0.23 LP -1.17-0.46 -154 NP0.100.23 -57 -1.170 0

