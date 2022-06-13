Hindalco Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 365.2, down 5.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% slide in NIFTY and a 6.03% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 365.2, down 5.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.68% on the day, quoting at 15767.25. The Sensex is at 52834.46, down 2.71%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost around 6.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5199.95, down 2.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 366.1, down 5.42% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd tumbled 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% slide in NIFTY and a 6.03% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 15.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)