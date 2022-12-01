Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 465.25, up 3.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.67% in last one year as compared to a 8.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.08% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 465.25, up 3.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18846.35. The Sensex is at 63420.09, up 0.51%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 10.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6564.2, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 467.4, up 3.13% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 7.67% in last one year as compared to a 8.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.08% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 20.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)