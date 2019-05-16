Alembic consolidated net profit rises 67.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 25.32 croreNet profit of Alembic rose 67.74% to Rs 55.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.39% to Rs 230.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.92% to Rs 127.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales25.3233.21 -24 127.71125.30 2 OPM %13.190.09 -16.458.86 - PBDT5.623.18 77 50.2447.95 5 PBT4.912.57 91 47.6144.17 8 NP55.5433.11 68 230.43162.98 41
