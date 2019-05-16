T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.94% to Rs 115.48 croreNet Loss of T T reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.94% to Rs 115.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 524.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 511.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales115.48125.44 -8 524.37511.15 3 OPM %6.839.51 -7.025.83 - PBDT2.624.24 -38 10.846.73 61 PBT-0.440.45 PL 0.13-5.54 LP NP-0.59-4.63 87 0.16-14.74 LP
