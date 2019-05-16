JUST IN
RMG Alloy Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.06% to Rs 79.00 crore

Net Loss of RMG Alloy Steel reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.06% to Rs 79.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 54.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 85.42% to Rs 436.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales79.00101.36 -22 436.21235.26 85 OPM %-6.11-1.45 --8.59-4.57 - PBDT-5.28-12.09 56 -42.95-52.90 19 PBT-6.94-13.82 50 -49.63-59.51 17 NP-6.94-8.82 21 -20.14-54.51 63

