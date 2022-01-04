Hinduja Global hits record high on bonus issue plan

Hinduja Global Solutions surged 8.02% to Rs 3572.40 after the company said its board will consider bonus issue of equity shares on 6 January 2022.

The board of Hinduja Global Solutions will meet on 6 January 2022 to consider interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2021-22. It will also consider a proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 67.51% to Rs 136.50 crore on 18.76% rise in net sales to Rs 1582.56 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Hinduja Global Solutions is a global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management. It combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions.

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions hit a record high of Rs 3948 in early trade today.

In the past one year, the stock has surged 211.10% while the benchmark Sensex has added 23.27% during the same period.

