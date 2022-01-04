Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Falls 4.31%

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd has added 15.31% over last one month compared to 8.44% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.84% rise in the SENSEX

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd lost 4.31% today to trade at Rs 12.2. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.49% to quote at 38009.81. The index is up 8.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPIT Technologies Ltd decreased 2.19% and NIIT Ltd lost 1.82% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 51.23 % over last one year compared to the 23.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd has added 15.31% over last one month compared to 8.44% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44725 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 100.2 on 01 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9.8 on 29 Nov 2021.

