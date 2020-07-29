AVT Natural Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd and Maral Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2020.

AVT Natural Products Ltd lost 14.52% to Rs 41.5 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 67386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39996 shares in the past one month.

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd tumbled 8.38% to Rs 170. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 883 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd crashed 7.52% to Rs 14.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2800 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd dropped 6.45% to Rs 0.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 11.59. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.

