Indian Oil Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 33.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% rally in NIFTY and a 8.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 10934.6. The Sensex is at 37055.59, down 1.47%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has eased around 0.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15309.15, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 283.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.95, down 0.73% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd tumbled 33.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% rally in NIFTY and a 8.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)