Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys settles long pending arbitration matter

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has arrived at an out of court settlement in a long pending arbitration matter and related legal proceedings pertaining to a conversion contract where it was to produce ferro chrome for a third party.

The Settlement Agreement has been signed and the Company has received an amount of Rs 49.99 crore including GST. Pursuant to the agreement, a Joint Settlement Petition has also been signed and legal proceedings by both sides shall be withdrawn in due course when the matter is heard .

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:00 IST

