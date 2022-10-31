JUST IN
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam receives ratings action from CARE

Capital Market 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has received revision in credit ratings from CARE for bank facilities aggregating Rs 22,000 crore as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE BB+; Stable (revised from CARE D; Stable) Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BB+; Stable / CARE A4+ (revised from CARE D; Stable) Short term bank facilities - CARE A4+ (revised from CARE D)

The rating on the company's other debt facilities aggregating Rs 14,013.97 crore including NCDs and bonds has been reaffirmed at CARE AAA (credit enchanment) ; Stable.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 15:26 IST

