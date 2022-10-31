Mahanagar Telephone Nigam receives ratings action from CARE

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has received revision in credit ratings from CARE for bank facilities aggregating Rs 22,000 crore as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE BB+; Stable (revised from CARE D; Stable) Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BB+; Stable / CARE A4+ (revised from CARE D; Stable) Short term bank facilities - CARE A4+ (revised from CARE D)

The rating on the company's other debt facilities aggregating Rs 14,013.97 crore including NCDs and bonds has been reaffirmed at CARE AAA (credit enchanment) ; Stable.

