Adani Power to acquire DB Power

Adani Power has agreed to acquire DB Power, which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at District Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh.
DB Power has long and medium-term Power Purchase Agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by Fuel Supply Agreements with Coal India, and has been operating its facilities profitably.
