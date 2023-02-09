Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 23.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 5665.54 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 23.76% to Rs 1155.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 933.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 5665.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5893.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5665.545893.8217.3924.201481.821620.671212.941247.191155.19933.40

