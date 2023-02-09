Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 23.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 5665.54 croreNet profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 23.76% to Rs 1155.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 933.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 5665.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5893.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5665.545893.82 -4 OPM %17.3924.20 -PBDT1481.821620.67 -9 PBT1212.941247.19 -3 NP1155.19933.40 24
