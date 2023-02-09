Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 39.41% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 264.27 croreNet profit of Navneet Education declined 39.41% to Rs 30.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 264.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 233.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales264.27233.18 13 OPM %-0.204.26 -PBDT-0.2210.80 PL PBT-13.290.08 PL NP30.6750.62 -39
